Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,778. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

