Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.95. 893,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.52 and a 200 day moving average of $224.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $247.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

