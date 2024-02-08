Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells $123,141.29 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $123,141.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,847.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mikhail Eydelman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $106,571.31.
  • On Thursday, December 7th, Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.93. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

