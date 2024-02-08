Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells $123,141.29 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $123,141.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,847.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $106,571.31.

On Thursday, December 7th, Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.93. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

