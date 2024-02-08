Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issues Earnings Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 17.6 %
Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.79. 4,442,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,977. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
