Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issues Earnings Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.79. 4,442,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,977. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.