Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

AIO opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $50,017.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

