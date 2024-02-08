Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 2.7 %
ACV opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.53.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
