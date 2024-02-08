Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

ACV opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,878 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,149 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

