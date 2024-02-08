Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.94.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
