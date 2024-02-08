Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

