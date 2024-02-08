Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $156.98 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00012467 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $156.98 million and $5.25 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

