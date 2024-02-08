Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 150,449 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 184.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,449 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

