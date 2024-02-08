Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 405 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,236,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,585,102. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

