Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,196 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

MCD stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.63. 1,666,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,130. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

