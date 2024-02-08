Wade G W & Inc. Buys 2,826 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $8,724,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $53.66. 80,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

