Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,628 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $457.65. 2,103,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,786. The company has a market capitalization of $366.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $458.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

