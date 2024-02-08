Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,875,000 after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $126.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,544. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

