Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,064. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

