Wade G W & Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,009.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 983,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.63. 82,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.