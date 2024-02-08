Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 1,555 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,823 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,004,000 after buying an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.53. 6,353,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,019,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

