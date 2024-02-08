Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 352 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
3M Stock Down 0.8 %
MMM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85.
3M Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
