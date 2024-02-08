Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,725 shares of company stock valued at $86,880,191. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

Stryker stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $337.85. 487,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,590. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $346.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

