Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.93. 14,967,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,452,117. The company has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.