Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $167,160.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $169.36 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $170.66. The company has a market cap of $455.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.18.

Walmart shares are going to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 26th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

