Walt Disney Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 271,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average daily volume of 134,984 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Walt Disney Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $11.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.01. 33,333,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,301,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

