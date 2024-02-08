Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMG. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.24.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 150.98%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,534,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,374,000 after acquiring an additional 202,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,923,000 after acquiring an additional 302,892 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,023 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.