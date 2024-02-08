Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,320,000 after purchasing an additional 281,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,266,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 691,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

WASH stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.72%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

