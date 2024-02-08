Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.5 million-$640.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $677.3 million. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.050 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.38.

NYSE:WAT opened at $323.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.83. Waters has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $346.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Waters by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Waters by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waters by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,174,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

