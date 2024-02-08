Wedbush Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $56.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RBLX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.95.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at $127,419,796.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at $127,419,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.