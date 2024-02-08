Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.30.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

