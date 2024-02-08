Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2024 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2024 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2024 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/27/2023 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Get TherapeuticsMD Inc alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 688,399 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.