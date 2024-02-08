Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Overweight Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MOR. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

