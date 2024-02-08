Wells Fargo & Company Trims KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Target Price to $10.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KREF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 384.64, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 132.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

