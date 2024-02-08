Western Union’s (WU) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WU. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.85.

NYSE WU opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Western Union by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after buying an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Western Union by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Western Union by 1,925.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

