WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Up 5.1%

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 513,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,142,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WestRock by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,006 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

