WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.90 to $16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.900-16.400 EPS.

WEX Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WEX opened at $202.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. WEX has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet cut WEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.46.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of WEX by 51.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 12.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of WEX by 13.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

