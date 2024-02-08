William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $22.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.50. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $20.52 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.72.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $323.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $164.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.78. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

