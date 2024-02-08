Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTW. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.21.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $271.79 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $272.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,025,000 after buying an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,746,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,317,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.