Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Down 6.4%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.15 and last traded at $31.18. Approximately 16,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 57,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

