Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $99.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,248.03 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

