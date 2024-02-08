Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $99.83, but opened at $104.26. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $105.88, with a volume of 1,085,787 shares changing hands.

The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $218,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,354,696.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $218,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,354,696.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $98,726,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 504,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 378,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,337.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

