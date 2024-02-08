XPO (NYSE:XPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.16. 1,504,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,077. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 380.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in XPO by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

