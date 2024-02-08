Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

XYL stock opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 34.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

