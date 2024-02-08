YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. YETI has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in YETI by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,361,000 after buying an additional 180,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after buying an additional 53,886 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of YETI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,167,000 after buying an additional 479,285 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

