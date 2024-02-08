Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Yum China has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.