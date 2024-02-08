Zacks Research Weighs in on Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BFH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.68) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 494,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,460 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 903.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

