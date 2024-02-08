Zacks Research Weighs in on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

MAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $125.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average of $133.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 144,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

