ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $12.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 2,319,420 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

