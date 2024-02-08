Zoetis Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.432 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Zoetis has raised its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.
Zoetis Stock Performance
ZTS opened at $197.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.
About Zoetis
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
