ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down to $15.31

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $14.81. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 421,000 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

