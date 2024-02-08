Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.51.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Up 4.2 %

ZS opened at $244.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $246.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,332 shares of company stock worth $31,166,722. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.