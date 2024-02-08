ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.07. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

