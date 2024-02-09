10,498 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

